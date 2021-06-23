Local News
Stand off between Six Nations Police “supporters” and anti tax protesters marks National Indigenous Day

June 23, 2021 1 view

By Victoria Gray Writer National Indigenous Peoples Day was marred by a standoff between police, their supporters and those protesting taxation on Six Nations. Six Nations Police Service surrounded the Six Nations Band Administration building around 8 a.m. on June 21st in response to reports of a plan to take over the building being circulated on social media over the weekend. A large contingent of police and a group of police supporters, that included their friends and family, gathered on the front lawn and in the parking lot behind it. Police allowed the supporters on to the parking lot that had been blocked off by police vehicles. Supports also milled about the band building lawn. Some supporters and onlookers gathered in the Iroquois Plaza parking lot along Bicentennial Trail. A…

