First Nations respond to announcement of 751 unmarked graves found at residential school

HORRIFIC DISCOVERIES OF UNMARKED GRAVES DEMANDS URGENT ACTION AND SUPPORT FROM ALLIES SAYS NATIONAL CHIEF



(Ottawa, ON) – Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde released the below statement following the announcement by Chief Cadmus Delorme about the work of Cowessess First Nation resulting in locating more than 600 unmarked graves on the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan.

“First Nations are greatly pained by this latest finding of unmarked graves on the site of an Indian Residential School. We grieve over the many children who never made it home after their forcible removal from their families and people.

We must never forget our children were targeted and placed in a racist system purposely designed to stamp out every aspect of who we are – our languages, our cultures, our teachings. I support Chief Delorme in his call for healing and for an apology from His Holiness, Pope Francis.

The Assembly of First Nations supports all First Nations seeking the truth and the full implementation of all the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

I know that First Nations across this country will continue the work to find, honour and commemorate the lost little ones. I call on all governments to support First Nations governments in this work and for all governments and the Catholic Church to respond to calls for resources and for information in their possession.

The families and the nations of all the children who never came home have the right to truth – and to know who lies in these unmarked graves and what happened to them.

First Nations will continue our search for our little ones and to honour and commemorate them.

I thank the many Canadians, and members of the international community, who have written to the Assembly of First Nations to express their condolences and concern.

I pray for healing for all of those impacted by the loss and the discovery of our precious children.

The Assembly of First Nations stands with all who are suffering at this time.”

The National Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line is available for support: 1-866-925-4419.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation offers condolences to Cowessess First Nation

THUNDER BAY, ON: Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Acting Grand Chief Walter Naveau, on behalf of the Executive Council, expresses heartfelt condolences following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan:

“On this sad day we send love and prayers to the families of these innocent youth, Chief Cadmus Delorme, and the entire Cowessess community. I thank them for their perseverance and determination to identify the final resting places of their beloved children.

The years of trauma and abuse through the IRS system were caused by federal policies and the church and continues to be felt to this day. Canada and the church must act on their responsibility to help our people heal. We must have meaningful engagement with our federal Treaty partner and the Catholic Church with a strong, honest commitment to work together in a good way. Our children were taken away from us and we need to bring them home.

It is difficult to come to grips with the magnitude of these tragedies – all of the children who never made it home from the Residential Schools, and only many years later are finally being found. But the outpouring of emotion from First Nations and Canadians from coast to coast shows how truth and understanding can help bring us together and unite as a country.

This is an opportunity for Canada to act like the great nation it claims to be by helping the children, mothers, fathers, the kokums and mushums. We know there will be more news like this, and we must be prepared to face the truth together. I urge the Prime Minister, his ministers, and all Canadians to walk the Good Red Road with us.”

The discovery near Cowessess follows the May 2021 discovery of the final resting places of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, which sparked national calls for the proper identification of all youth who never made it home from Residential Schools.

IRS Survivors, their families, and anyone requiring emotional support or assistance can contact:

IRS Survivors Society at 1-800-721-0066 (toll-free)

IRS Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419

NAN Hope 1-844-NAN-HOPE (626-4673)

Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador expresses solidarity with Cowessess First Nation

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) would like to express its profound dismay following the finding of an estimated 751 unmarked graves on the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan. We support the conclusion of FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron that this is a “crime” of immeasurable sadness. As an ally to our communities, Nations, our survivors of residential schools and their descendants, the AFNQL is asking the Roman Catholic Church to release any records to allow them to heal once and for all.

“We are barely weeks after the first findings in Kamloops and already, more than a thousand potential graves may have been found at different sites. Although difficult and disheartening emotionally, the truth is finally manifesting itself. The violence our peoples experienced and the inter generational impacts that have resulted, causes much distress in our communities, and triggers unspeakable pain. We call on our allies, nationally and internationally, in putting pressure so that the truth be told, if reconciliation is to have any meaning,” declared Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL.

All communities affected by such tragedies can count on the AFNQL’ support to ensure that the fate of all of our children is not forgotten. Too often, we have been helpless witnesses to horrific stories rooted in the history of residential schools, but those days are over. The AFNQL would like to express its solidarity and friendship towards the Cowessess First Nation, their families, and relatives.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together the 43 Chiefs of the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador. www.apnql.com

Add Your Voice