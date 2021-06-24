Seven more suspects charged in Brantford homicide

Police said Larry Reynolds, 64, and Lynn VanEvery, 62, who were fatally shot at their home on Park Rd. South just before 8 a.m. on July 18, 2019 were not the intended targets. (Supplied Photo)

BRANTFORD, ON – Seven more people from Brantford, Brant County and the Toronto area have been charged in the homicides of two Brantford seniors and a Hamilton man in July 2019.

The charges came after a joint investigation by Brantford City Police and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) dubbed “Project Grantham” that was under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

In a joint announcement Thursday (June 24, 2021) police said “Project Grantham,” a collaborative and cooperative investigative initiative, was created in response to the homicides of Coby “Kareem” Carter, 22, of Hamilton, Dorothy Lynn VanEvery, 62, and Larry Reynolds, 64, both of Brantford, Ontario.

On July 8, 2019, police responded to a Colborne Street West address in the City of Brantford, and located a deceased male. On July 18, 2019, police responded to an address on Park Road South, in the City of Brantford, and located a deceased male and a deceased female.

Police said throughout the investigation, “Project Grantham” uncovered vital information involving all three homicides. As a result, the Brantford Police Service and OPP arrested and charged Abdelaziz Faiz Ibrahim, 24, of Hamilton, Ontario with First Degree Murder, contrary to Section 235(1) of the Criminal Code in connection with the death of Coby “Kareem” CARTER.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Brantford at a later date.

The following individuals named below are each charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder, contrary to Section 235(1) of the Criminal Code, and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder, contrary to Section 465 (1)(a) of the Criminal Code in the deaths of Lynn VanEvery and Larry Reynolds:

Malik Mbuyi, 20 of Toronto,

Nathan Howes, 31, of Brantford,

Dylan Alridge, 24, of North York,

Terrell Philbert, 22, of York,

Thomy Baez-Eusebio, 23, of Toronto, and

Salloum Jassem, 32, of Brant County.

All individuals remain in custody.

Investigators have determined that neither Lynn VanEvery nor Larry Reynolds were the perpetrators’ intended target.

Brantford Police Service and the OPP wish to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this ongoing and active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at http://hc-cs.ca

where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

