Graffiti on Saskatoon cathedral after unmarked graves found

June 25, 2021 26 views

A photo shared on social media shows graffiti scrawled on a Saskatoon church. (Facebook/Donna Heimbecker)

SASKATOON -The front of a Saskatoon cathedral was tagged with graffiti following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at a former residential school site in Saskatchewan.

Red hand prints and the words “we were children” were painted on the doors of the St. Paul Co-Cathedral in the city’s downtown.

Police say a demonstration took place outside the church on Thursday and officers spoke with church leaders and demonstrators.

Police say it is believed two individuals were involved.

The graffiti has been cleaned up and no charges have been laid.

The Cowessess First Nation east of Regina announced Thursday that ground-penetrating radar had detected 751 potential graves at the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

 

