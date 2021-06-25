Daily
National News

Iqaluit mayor wants land tax exemption on churches removed over residential schools 

June 25, 2021 45 views

Iqaluit Mayor Kenny Bell

IQALUIT, Nunavut- Iqaluit’s mayor says he plans to make a motion to remove a land tax exemption for churches in Nunavut’s capital city.

Kenny Bell says he decided to do so after the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan announced yesterday that 751 unmarked graves had been detected at its former residential school, which was run by the Catholic Church.

As in many other parts of Canada, religious institutions in Iqaluit are not required to pay taxes on the land they occupy.

Money from land taxes is used to pay for municipal services including road clearing and maintenance.

Bell is also encouraging municipalities across the country to remove their land tax exemptions for churches and says the Catholic Church should apologize for its role in residential schools.

Bell says he hasn’t heard from any of the city’s churches and plans to make the motion at the next city council meeting on July 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2021

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Trudeau faces mounting calls for independent probe of residential school deaths 

June 25, 2021 36

By Teresa Wright THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- As calls mount for the federal Liberals to do…

Read more
Daily

New centre in Toronto will provide culturally relevant programming to Indigenous families 

June 25, 2021 18

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Mount Dennis Aboriginal Child and Family Centre is…

Read more

Leave a Reply