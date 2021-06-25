Six Nations in COVID-19 Yellow Alert Status more people can gather, more retail opens, camps, activities

By Victoria Gray

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations has moved into the Yellow Alert Status.

As of Friday, June 25 at 12:01 a.m. Six Nations Elected Council entered into the Yellow Alert Level Status in the new COVID-19 Framework.

In this alert level community members can gather with up to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. Restaurants can open for indoor and outdoor dining with a maximum of six people seated at one table. • Those attending restaurants will need to wear masks when not eating or drinking, table must stay two metres apart. Restaurants must keep contact tracing information for each patron and perform COVID-19 screening of all customers before they enter the restaurant. Karaoke is not allowed and music should remain at a level no louder than a conversation. Buffet style services are not permitted. SNEC Recommends that indoor diners only dine with members of their own household and to limit conversations while eating.

Elementary schools will stay closed until September.

Essential and non-essential retail, including personal care services that require a patron to take off their mask can open with capacity restrictions. Those restrictions limit them by the square footage of their space. Business may serve as many people in their business as can remain two metres apart.

Meetings can host up to 50 people outdoors and 25 indoors.

The Bingo Hall can have up to 25 people with screening, masks and distancing.

Performing arts groups can have up to 25 viewers indoors and 50 people outdoors.

Children’s day camps can open if camps follow Ontario guidelines and plans for opening are sent the Emergency Control Group.

Fitness facilities and classes can host up to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors and they must remain three metres apart from each other at all times.

Face coverings are required throughout the fitness centre except while exercising, COVID-19 screening and contact information for all patrons must be collected for contract tracing. The volume of music should not exceed a conversational volume. Fitness instructors should wear microphones to avoid shouting. Saunas, steam rooms, whirlpools or any gathering areas will remain closed. Physical distancing must continue to happen in change rooms and masks must be worn in change rooms.

Team sports can resume, but players must keep a three metre distance between them and play plans need to be approved by the Emergency Control Group.

SNEC is encouraging people to utilize the nice weather and try to host meetings and gatherings outside to limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

SNEC is also encouraging everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccination to protect those who cannot be vaccinated.

Six Nations currently has 1 active case of COVID-19 on the territory with 20 people in self-isolation after three weeks of zero cases. There have been 527 cases in total and 11 people have died.

For more information visit https://www.sixnationscovid19.ca/uploads/documents/COVID19-Pandemic-Response-Framework2-1.pdf.

