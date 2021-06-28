National News
ticker

Two more Catholic churches burn in B.C.’s southern Interior, chief says 

June 28, 2021 59 views

CAWSTON, B.C.- The chief of an Indigenous Nation in British Columbia’s southern Interior says two more Catholic churches in the region have burned in fires early this morning.

Lower Similkameen Indian Band Chief Keith Crow says he got a call around 4 a.m. and found the church in Chopaka near the U.S. border had burned to the ground.

He says he also got a call that the Upper Similkameen band’s church near Hedley had burned down shortly before.

Two other Catholic churches on First Nation lands around nearby Osoyoos and Oliver were destroyed last week in fires that police consider suspicious.

Crow says Catholics in the Lower Similkameen community were devastated by those fires and by the discovery of what are believed to be the remains of 215 children in unmarked graves at a former residential school site in Kamloops.

He’s encouraging anyone hurting to reach out for help in a heartbreaking time.

The small church in Chopaka was built more than 100 years ago and hosted a service a couple of weeks ago, Crow said in a phone interview.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2021.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

‘I feel broken:’ Mother of woman killed in Edmonton hotel tells court of pain 

June 29, 2021 6

By Fakiha Baig THE CANADIAN PRESS EDMONTON-Family members of a woman who was killed in a…

Read more
Daily

Little damage as suspicious fire probed at abandoned church in northwestern B.C. 

June 29, 2021 18

GITWANGAK, B.C.- The Mounties say they are investigating a suspicious fire at an abandoned church in…

Read more

Leave a Reply