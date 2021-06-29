Brantford changes Canada Day marks it with lowered flags, modified programming

By Victoria Gray

Writer

BRANTFORD-The City of Brantford will change their Canada Day celebrations and implement permanent memorials to honour Indigenous peoples, survivors of residential schools and the children who did not make it home.

Brantford councillors voted to make the changes at a Special Council meeting on June 28 to show their solidarity with Indigenous communities across the country, including Six Nations, while they grieve for the more than 1,300 unmarked graves found in B.C. and Saskatchewan.

“Recognizing that many in our community are struggling with feelings of grief, sorrow and anger over recent discoveries of unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential school sites, and as a result may feel uncomfortable celebrating Canada Day,”

A news release from the city said they will offer modified Canada Day themed programming for people who want to learn and think about reconciliation to try to make amends for the wrongdoing against Indigenous people. Events also hope to show what makes today’s Canada more inclusive.

“Recognizing that many in our community are struggling with feelings of grief, sorrow and anger over recent discoveries of unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential school sites, and as a result may feel uncomfortable celebrating Canada Day,” the release said.

There will be a Young Canadians Drive-Thru Character Safari at Glenhyrst Gardens on July 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with all donations going to Woodland Cultural Centre’s Save the Evidence Campaign.

There will also be a virtual concert run by OLG that will start with a tribute to Indigenous peoples on July 1 at 7 p.m.

City councillors along with Six Nations Elected Council have worked to help the city declare July Regional Indigenous Education and Reflection Month, and in the statement said “with the objective of educating the community regarding indigenous issues, history, language and culture.”

In addition to changing the city’s Canada Day agenda the city will create spaces in Victoria Park and create a Children’s Memorial Garden, “members of the community can pay respects to the victims of the Indian Residential School System.”

They will lower flags at all city facilities to half-mast on the first day of every month in memory of the children lost to the residential school system for the rest of the year as well as donating $100,000 to the Save the Evidence Campaign.

“Council also reiterated the City’s full support of the Mohawk Institute Save the Evidence campaign and actively call on the Federal Government to increase funding to the First Nations and Inuit Cultural Education Centres Program, to conduct investigations on all former residential school sites and to protect and revitalize Indigenous language and culture in our region and across the country,” the statement said.

The city will advocate to both the provincial and federal governments to make the second Monday in June a statutory holiday that will honour Indigenous peoples.

Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis said staff worked hard to make important memorials for community members and glad council supported the move.

“This is the beginning of a new chapter in further strengthening our relationship with the Indigenous community locally and throughout Canada,” he said.

Add Your Voice