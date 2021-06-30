Daily
Editorial

A warming planet, time to act

June 30, 2021 25 views

As summer opens around us with blistering temperatures Natural Resources Canada has released a report that is more than disconcerning…it’s down right scarey. The report talks about crumbling infrastructure, extreme temperatures and weather events that will see more heat waves, floods and storms hitting. Rising green house gas emissions have to be brought under control to avoid the catastrophe the 734 page report warns isn’t coming…its here and it will cost billions of dollars to battle. The report makes it clear Canada has to brace for the impact and adapt to a warming planet. Climate change is happening and the country needs to adapt to protect its communities and people. The report says there are gaps in Canada’s climate preparedness with worse air and water quality upon us. And if…

