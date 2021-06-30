Local News
ticker

Bennett apologizes after Wilson Raybould calls out her ‘Pension?’ message as racist

June 30, 2021 28 views

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is resisting calls to fire Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett over a text message he acknowledges was “wrong’’ and “hurtful’’ and harmed his government’s progress on reconciliation. Bennett apologized Thursday for texting “Pension?’’ to Jody Wilson-Raybould in response to the Independent MP’s tweet urging Trudeau to quit “jockeying’’ for an election in light of the discovery of what are believed to be 715 unmarked graves of Indigenous children in Saskatchewan. Members of Parliament must serve for six years before becoming eligible for a pension, so Bennett appeared to be suggesting that Wilson-Raybould, who is Indigenous, was only concerned about losing her pension if she were voted out before she hits the six-year mark in October. “Of course, I’m deeply disappointed. She did the right thing…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Peace Tower flag lowered on Canada Day to honour Indigenous children: Trudeau 

June 30, 2021 18

By Maan Alhmidi THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he asked that the…

Read more
Daily

Nova Scotia RCMP report suspicious fire at Catholic church in First Nations community 

June 30, 2021 23

INDIAN BROOK, N.S.- Police are investigating a suspicious fire that damaged the Catholic church in a…

Read more