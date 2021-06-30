Fence now surrounds historic Mohawk Chapel on the eve of Canada Day

By Victoria Gray an Lynda Powless

Writers

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Her Majesty’s Royal Chapel of the Mohawks is currently doubling down on security by erecting a fence around the entire church and cemetery after receiving threats of a possible arson.

On Wednesday afternoon a two-man crew from PuroClean Paramedics of Property Damage were setting up the metal fence at the church on Mohawk Road.

A representative at the church would not answer questions about the fence.

However, Turtle Island News has learned church officials moved to protect the historic church after receiving threats of burning the church. Threats and angry remarks were also spotted on Facebook after an employee planted flowers around the church she was accused of “hiding the crimes.”

The church has now been closed and will remain closed for the short term.

At least six churches of various denominations, but largely Catholic and Anglican have been burned down across Canada after the rediscovery of at least four unmarked graves containing what is believed to be the remains of more than 1,500 children who attended residential schools.

St. John’s Anglican Church on Six Nations was set ablaze by an arsonist in the early morning hours of June 12.

Rev. Rosalyn Elm, the minister at the chapel said in an earlier interview that after the remains of 215 children were found on the property of the former Kamloops Residential School in B.C. people were very angry and rightly so, but she feared for the safety of the church.

She also said despite the anger, the Mohawk Chapel is more than a church, it is a symbol of Indigenous spiritual history. It is also a foothold in Brantford and a claim on Six Nations territory.

“We were receiving threats to our buildings, and there was different people on different media basically threatening the churches saying, ‘we need to get out and leave and we’ll burn them down,’” she said.

There is security driving by the chapel and security stationed at the chapel 24 hours a day, seven days a week and Elm doesn’t see that security ending any time soon.

The Mohawk Chapel was the first Anglican church in Upper Canada and is the oldest surviving Church in Ontario. It was built in 1785 by the crown and is one of only four churches in Canada. It is one of three Chapels Royal in the country.

Meanwhile rime Minister Justin Trudeau and some Indigenous leaders say arson and vandalism targeting churches is not the way to get justice following the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential schools.

“This is not the way to go. The destruction of places of worship is unacceptable and it must stop,” Trudeau said Wednesday.

“We must work together to right past wrongs.”

Several Catholic churches have recently been vandalized or damaged in suspicious fires following the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential school sites in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde said he understands people are angry but burning churches is not the way to proceed.

“I can understand the frustration, the anger, the hurt and the pain, there’s no question,” he said. “But to burn things down is not our way. Our way is to build relationships and come together.”

Early Wednesday morning, a historic Catholic church in Alberta was destroyed by fire and a Catholic church at a First Nation in Nova Scotia was damaged by flames.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney took to Twitter to condemn the blaze at St. John Baptiste Parish in Morinville, about 40 kilometres north of Edmonton, calling it a “violent hate crime targeting the Catholic community.”

Four small Catholic churches on Indigenous lands in rural southern British Columbia have been destroyed by suspicious fires and a vacant former Anglican church in northwestern B.C. was recently damaged in what RCMP said could be arson.

The fires occurred less than a month after the discovery of what’s believed to be the remains of 215 children in unmarked graves at a former residential school site in Kamloops, B.C.

The Cowessess First Nation in southeastern Saskatchewan also announced last week that ground-penetrating radar detected a potential 751 unmarked graves at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

And on Wednesday, the Lower Kootenay Band in B.C. said the same technology had located 182 human remains in unmarked graves at a former residential school near Cranbrook.

Some 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools, which operated for more than 120 years in Canada. More than 60 per cent of the schools were run by the Catholic Church.

David Chartrand, vice-president of the Metis National Council, said many Indigenous people are Catholic and the destruction of churches can confound trauma they are already experiencing.

Chartrand, who is to be part of an Indigenous delegation visiting the Pope later this year, said earlier this week that while an apology is needed, the church continues to play an important role in the lives of some Indigenous people.

“There are customary processes that we’ve built into our culture around the churches.”

