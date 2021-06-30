Kawenni:io Private School or Library battling it out for funds

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations Elected Council opted not to make a new building for Kawenni:io Private School a priority over the Six Nations Public Library’s Archival Repository. Councillors were presented with a motion at their June 22nd meeting to support applications to the Green and Inclusive Buildings Program for the two new buildings. The motion also identified Kawenni:io School as their top priority for funding from the program. The move to prioritize the school didn’t sit well with councillor Wendy Johnson. Councillor Wendy Johnson, had previously supported building the school as soon as possible, and finding alternate funding sources. But she told the council meeting it shouldn’t take priority without proof that it is a priority. Johnson had suggested funding half of the project through the Six Nations…



