Ohsweken filled with orange ribbons in memory of children who didn’t come home from residential schools

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Six Nations Councillors won’t celebrate Canada Day and hope to distribute something orange to every house on Six Nations to remind people of all of the unmarked children’s graves.

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) elected Chief Mark Hill brought the issue to the Political Liaison meeting on June 28. He asked councillors what they thought about celebrating Canada Day, in the wake of finding more than 1,300 unmarked graves in Western Canada in the last month.

“With what we are seeing with Canada Day. Obviously We know that’s coming up this week, we know there’s many discussions happening across the country with other first nations on their thoughts of Canada Day celebrations given the news and the issues that are happening and arising from residential schools” Hill said. “Obviously, we’re not going to be supporting Canada Day and wearing red and white, but rather supporting and wearing orange.”

Hill went further and said First Nations journey of rediscovery is just beginning and it’s not a time to celebrate.

“This isn’t an issue of OK, Canada, an apology from Canada and this is said and done. Again we are embarking on a really sensitive journey and I don’t think it’s time to celebrate Canada Day at all,” he said.

Hill said they are working on initiatives to distribute something orange, whether it’s a flag or sign, but something for every household, although he did not say specifically what or when those would come to homes on Six Nations.

Councillors Helen Miller, Wendy Johnson and Michelle Bomberry were absent from the meeting, but others, including Councillor Melba Thomas said they would support standing with other First Nations in wearing orange, erecting orange flags and distributing orange t-shirts.

Thomas suggested buying and installing a huge orange flag on the SNEC administration building to signify the connection and compassion.

“I think we are all understanding and suffering concerning the information that we received and I think that we need to strongly, and we are compassionate with the connection we have to survivors and the lives that were lost through the residential schools,” Thomas said. “It’s not an easy thing. It’s a beautiful county, but we have suffered greatly in this country as Aboriginal people, so no, it’s not something anymore that needs to be celebrated.”

Councillor Nathan Wright won’t celebrate, but will also work to raise awareness of Indigenous perspectives.

“Just for me, I wont be celebrating or commemorating Canada’s birthday, nor will my family, so I think what we can do and what we should do, my recommendation would be is to put information out to the world about our perspectives,” he said. “If we have the attention of Canadian because there’s many allies following suit and cancelling their events, wether it be fire works or commemorations all across the country. I’m seeing that.”

He wants to fill that space with Indigenous perspectives and Indigenous history, not only the brutal history of residential schools, but also help educate the world on the positive aspects of Indigenous history and culture.

Councillor Audrey Powless-Bomberry agreed with Wright and said she thought community consultation was important going forward

“I would suggest using this day as that platform and creating that space for further dialogue, and even inviting our allies that are good to kind of assist with that,” he said.

“For Canada Day coming up I don’t believe we should, well we won’t be celebrating Canada Day, so I think that we do have to, I agree with Nathan about getting our perspective out there, Thursday is pretty close here, so whatever we can get out is good,,” she said.

She suggested a community survey to find out what community members would like to see happen with the new proposed national holiday, The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on September 30,

“I think this is a time because it’s so serious, I think we need to have the voice of our community heard on this one. I think we should do whatever we can whether it’s a survey, whether it’s Zoom meetings, whatever it is,” she said. “We have to know what our Six Nations residents, our membership want to do.”

Hill and his family will not celebrate Canada Day, but will try to turn it into a day to celebrate people in the community, including all of the children who have had such a difficult time with COVID-19 and homeschool work.

But he will continue to work toward awareness.

“There’s so many things to look to as well, but again our goal, as well I think, as a community, I think is that we continue to keep the orange at the forefront, to keep all of what we can do in terms of awareness of this issue,” he said.

Wright asked the chief if he had reached out to surrounding communities to see what they will do about Canada Day.

“It’s just that, if I knew my neighbour had just come home from a funeral or had a loss, I would not, you know be shooting off fireworks that evening just out of respect if that message could be sent to our neighbouring communities and municipalities and you know, not in a forceful, just in respectful way,” he said.

Hill said Brantford mayor Kevin Davis had reached out to Hill to see what, if anything would be respectful, but Hill had not responded, which is one of the reasons he brought the conversation to council.

He said he would reach out to mayors of County of Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk County to make the request.

However, that request may not be acquiesced by all. Facebook posts concerning the hashtag #CancelCanadaDay are circulating, one that referenced the same analogy that Wright did, of having a party after a neighbour was at a funeral drew ire from Brantford residents.

One man said he didn’t care if a million children died, he would continue to celebrate.

“This has been going on for a 100 years and now you pick Canada Day? F*ck you. That’s all I say. They don’t want to celebrate, fine. But to disrespect the country and soldiers that fought for this country, go to hell. I don’t care if there a million white, black, Asian, and native kids slain! You don’t shit on the country that provides you everything in life! If you don’t like it, move to the states,” he said.

Add Your Voice