Rainbows shine bright on Six Nations

June 30, 2021 27 views
Six Nations marks June Pride Month with its second annual Ride for Pride Sunday that launched with a gathering at Veteran’s Park in Ohsweken and a ride, walk or run to Emily C. General School on Fourth Line. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Victoria Gray Writer More than 100 people turned out for Six Nations second annual Ride for Pride event on Sunday, June 27. Many people were there to ride their bikes, walk, run and even drive behind those on foot, to show their pride for the LGBTQ2+ community or show their support for it. Elected Chief Mark Hill spoke at the opening at Veterans Park and said it was an honour to take part in the event. He said despite the challenging time through the pandemic and the grief the community is feeling after more than 1,300 children’s remains were found in Western Canada, it is Six Nations Elected Council’s goal to help create safe spaces for all community members, including those in the LGBTQ2+ community. “We need to be…

