Threats after cannabis bylaw passed in closed meeting

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations elected chief and his family are receiving threats as a result of a community clash over cannabis laws and fees. Concerns about Elected Chief Mark Hill’s wellbeing were raised at a Six Nations Elected Council meeting on June 23. Hill, was not present at the council meeting, councillor Nathan Wright said he, “wasn’t available” and asked Wright to chair the meeting. The meeting, which is usually live streamed, was not broadcast on Facebook, due to technical difficulties. Councillor Melba Thomas said she was very concerned about Hill’s health because of the threats he is receiving surrounding new cannabis laws and what the community is perceiving as a tax for cannabis businesses on the territory. “I’m really concerned about his wellbeing, considering the threats that…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice