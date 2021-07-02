Daily
Fire that destroyed Innu Nation office in Labrador was deliberately set: N.L. RCMP

July 2, 2021 49 views

SHESHATSHIU, N.L.-Police say arson was behind a fire that heavily damaged the Innu Nation office in the Labrador community of Sheshatshiu.

In a release today, RCMP say the fire was reported to patrol officers at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the officers saw a number of children in the area and got them away from the fire.

The release says firefighters were able to beat back the fire, but that the building suffered serious damage.

The Sheshatshiu RCMP say the investigation into the fire is ongoing and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

Sheshatshiu is a community of just over 1,000 people that sits about 40 kilometres north of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2021.

 

 

