Daily
National News

Quebec police investigate killing of man allegedly linked to organized crime

July 2, 2021 55 views

MONTREAL-Quebec provincial police are looking for a suspect in the Canada Day slaying of a man in the First Nations territory of Kanesatake, west of Montreal.

Police identified the victim as Arsene Mompoint, 47, and multiple reports allege he was linked to street gangs and organized crime.

Officers were called to a business on Highway 344 about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. They say Mompoint was the victim of an armed assault, but they did not identify the weapon.

Police say the victim was found unconscious at the scene and transported to hospital where his death was confirmed.

They released an image today of a male suspect wearing a black cap, grey hoodie and black pants, his face covered by a grey bandana.

Police say the suspect was driving an older model of a light-coloured, Ford-style sport utility vehicle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2021.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Fire that destroyed Innu Nation office in Labrador was deliberately set: N.L. RCMP

July 2, 2021 51

SHESHATSHIU, N.L.-Police say arson was behind a fire that heavily damaged the Innu Nation office in…

Read more
Daily

Store hit by robbery on Six Nations

July 2, 2021 1224

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Police are investigating the robbery of an Ohsweken convienence…

Read more

Leave a Reply