Quebec police investigate killing of man allegedly linked to organized crime

MONTREAL-Quebec provincial police are looking for a suspect in the Canada Day slaying of a man in the First Nations territory of Kanesatake, west of Montreal.

Police identified the victim as Arsene Mompoint, 47, and multiple reports allege he was linked to street gangs and organized crime.

Officers were called to a business on Highway 344 about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. They say Mompoint was the victim of an armed assault, but they did not identify the weapon.

Police say the victim was found unconscious at the scene and transported to hospital where his death was confirmed.

They released an image today of a male suspect wearing a black cap, grey hoodie and black pants, his face covered by a grey bandana.

Police say the suspect was driving an older model of a light-coloured, Ford-style sport utility vehicle.

