Store hit by robbery on Six Nations

July 2, 2021 1212 views

Man wanted in connection with robbery of Ohsweken variety store. (Six Nations Police supplied photo)

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Police are investigating the robbery of an Ohsweken convienence store Thursday, July 1, 2021 after a young man walked into the store claimed to have a handgun and demanded cash from the store employee.

Police said the robbery took place at about  4:03 p.m.. Police were alerted by the London Communications Centre that an armed arobbery had taken place at a business on Chiefswood Road.

Police  said a young man entered the store told the employee he had a handgun and demanded all the money from the cash register. Once the emp[loyee handed the cash to the robber, the suspect left walking southwest out of the parking lot and south on Chiefswoodroad  in front of Tim Hortons.

Description of suspect:
-young native male, approximately 17 to 21 years old
-slim build
-dark eyes, dark black hair
-approximately 5′ 8” tall
-wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and running shoes

Police obtained photos of the suspect and continue to investigate. Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or by calling CRIMESTOPPERS 519-756-0113.

