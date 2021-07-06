Attempt to burn second Six Nations church fails

Johnsfield Baptist Church located at 2518 5th Line Road. SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-An attempt to burn the Johnsfield Baptist Church on Fifth Line Monday, July 5th, 2021, at about 2:08 a.m. failed when a man living in a church apartment heard a noise and put out the fire before any damage could be done. Police arrived on scene at 2518 Fifth Line Road where the resident said he came outside and spotted a small fire n the roof of the church’s west entrance. He told Turtle Island News he grab a bucket of water and ladder and put it. “It was a small fire,” he said. The church looked like a something may have been thrown at the building with a black fire mark on the side of…
