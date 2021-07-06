NEWS ALERT: Canada has first Indigenous Governor General

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the new Governor General is Mary Simon, the first Indigenous person appointed to the position. She is Inuk and a well known national Inuit Leader having served as president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and a Canadian diplomat.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., Tuesday and said Queen Elizabeth approved the appointment.

She began her remarks by speaking in Inuktitut and then in English thanking the Prime Minister for the appointment and “very historic opportunity.” She said she is “honoured, humbled and ready to be Canada’s first Governor General. I would like to thank Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth for putting her trust in me.”

She said her appointment is a historic moment for Canada and important step along the path to reconciliation. “This is a moment that I hope all Canadians feel a part of,” she said as Canada is moving towards a more just and equitable society.

She described herself as an ambassador for Canada’s cultural and linguistic diversity that makes Canada unique.

She said she also plans to work towards becoming bilingual in French.

She said she will work to promote healing and wellness across Canadian society. She said that means “recognizing and memorializing the atrocities of our collective past that we are learning more about each day and work hard towards a promise for a better tomorrow and build a hopeful future that is respectful of what has happened in the past and focus on our youth and improved educational outcomes for all children and prioritizing the protection of Canada’s natural world to have a healthy planet for generations to come.”

She said to all women and girls, “we need more of their voices and perspectives in leadership across this country.” She hopes her appointment shows anything is possible. She is the 30th Governor General of Canada.

Simon was born in Kangiqsualujjuaq, in the Nunavik region of northern Quebec.

A longtime advocate for Inuit culture and rights, she also served as Canada’s ambassador to Denmark and the Canadian ambassador for circumpolar affairs.

The position of governor general, who represents the Queen in Canada, has been vacant since Julie Payette resigned in January following a scathing independent report on the toxic work environment that had developed at Rideau Hall during her tenure.

Chief Justice Richard Wagner had been fulfilling the governor general’s duties as administrator, but the need to appoint a replacement has become more pronounced in recent weeks as signs increasingly point to the Liberals desiring an election this summer or fall.

The minister need to ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament to trigger an election, but the viceregal could also play a key role should none of the parties earn enough seats to form a majority government.

As a result, some experts have argued having the office filled by a long-term occupant with the standing to deal with constitutional questions is more important than usual.

Following Payette’s resignation, the Liberal government re-established an advisory panel to help select her successor. The approach was like the one used by the previous Conservative government, which the Liberals dropped when they picked the former astronaut.

Co-chaired by Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Privy Council clerk Janice Charette, the panel included Natan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Universite de Montreal rector Daniel Jutras, Canada Post chair Suromitra Sanatani, and former secretary to the Governor General Judith LaRocque.

