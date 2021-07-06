Woman charged impaired driving

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – A 19-year-old woman is facing an impaired driving charge after Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Polcie (OPP) received a traffic complaint at an Argyle Street South business Saturday July 3, 2021 at 8:44 p.m., in Haldimand County. The driver was arrested and transported to a Hamilton Police Services station for testing. Police have charged Rebecca Longboat, 19, of Ohsweken with: · Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and · Young driver – B.A.C. greater than zero The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Cayuga, Ontario at a later date. If you see a suspected impaired driver, you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately by calling 9-1-1….



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice