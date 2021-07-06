Local News

Woman charged impaired driving

July 6, 2021 38 views

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – A 19-year-old woman is facing an impaired driving charge after Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Polcie (OPP) received a traffic complaint at an Argyle Street South business Saturday July 3, 2021 at 8:44 p.m., in Haldimand County. The driver was arrested and transported to a Hamilton Police Services station for testing. Police have charged Rebecca Longboat, 19, of Ohsweken with: ·      Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and ·      Young driver – B.A.C. greater than zero The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Cayuga, Ontario at a later date. If you see a suspected impaired driver, you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately by calling 9-1-1….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Attempt to burn second Six Nations church fails

July 6, 2021 31

  Johnsfield Baptist Church located at 2518 5th Line Road. SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-An attempt…

Read more
Local News

Bennett apologizes after Wilson Raybould calls out her ‘Pension?’ message as racist

June 30, 2021 194

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is resisting calls to fire Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett over…

Read more