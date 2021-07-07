A sea of orange supports missing children with walk through Brantford

BRANTFORD ONT-Canadian flags at all Brantford City facilities were lowered and thousands took to the streets in a Unity Walk honouring children who died at residential schools in Kamloops and Saskatchewan. The Unity Walk, on Canada Day, drew a crowd estimated at 5,000 people that didn’t surprise anyone more than the organizers. The Unity walk was organized by the Brantford Region Indigenous Support Centre (BRISC) The walk went from the Brantford Civic Centre starting at 11 a.m. down IComm Drive to Greenwich Street and on to Mohawk Street ending at the Mohawk Institute Residential school. The COVID friendly walk was billed as a “peaceful walk” and saw people not only from Six Nations but Brantford and surrounding areas and an estimated 100 motorcyclist who joined. In a move to show…



