Local News
Slider

A sea of orange supports missing children with walk through Brantford

July 7, 2021 109 views

BRANTFORD ONT-Canadian flags at all Brantford City facilities were lowered and thousands took to the streets in a Unity Walk honouring children who died at residential schools in Kamloops and Saskatchewan. The Unity Walk, on Canada Day, drew a crowd estimated at 5,000 people that didn’t surprise anyone more than the organizers. The Unity walk was organized by the Brantford Region Indigenous Support Centre (BRISC) The walk went from the Brantford Civic Centre starting at 11 a.m. down IComm Drive to Greenwich Street and on to Mohawk Street ending at the Mohawk Institute Residential school. The COVID friendly walk was billed as a “peaceful walk” and saw people not only from Six Nations but Brantford and surrounding areas and an estimated 100 motorcyclist who joined. In a move to show…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Assembly of First Nations leadership race is tight with one vote separating top runners

July 7, 2021 49

By Lynda Powless Editor The vote for a new Assembly of First Nations National (AFN) Chief…

Read more
Felecia White and Dean Hill deeply felt the pain that spread through Canada when undiscovered graves of children were discovered at residential schools. They wanted to do something to draw attention to the lost children and found their 215 km run became a healing journey. (Photos Supplied)
Local News

Run for the children who didn’t come home a healing journey

July 7, 2021 102

By Victoria Gray Writer 215 numbered orange rocks were placed in Brantford, one for every kilometer…

Read more