AFN annual assembly honours children who perished at residential school, vote opens today for new national chief

By Teresa Wright THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-Assembly of First Nations chiefs shared solemn words and prayers of mourning Tuesday for the Indigenous children who died in Canada’s residential schools, striking a sombre tone at a virtual gathering that will culminate in the election of their new leader. The AFN general assembly’s normally ceremonial opening prayers by elders were interspersed Tuesday with statements of grief and, at times, anger at recent discoveries of unmarked graves at former residential schools. Elder Garry Sault of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation shared his belief that First Nations chiefs must take this moment of reckoning to support their peoples and their communities through the sadness that has come with the confirmation of these burial sites, which were located by ground-penetrating radar in recent…



