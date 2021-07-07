Assembly of First Nations leadership race is tight with one vote separating top runners

By Lynda Powless

Editor

The vote for a new Assembly of First Nations National (AFN) Chief is headed to a second round of voting with no one garnering the 60% of votes required to win an election that is currently being led by one vote by former Muskowekwan First Nation Chief Reginald Bellerose with 91 votes followed by former Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald with 90 votes.

A second round of voting will take place. There were 367 votes cast and 406 chiefs and proxies registered to vote

requiring a candidate to earn 60 per cent or 221 votes to become the next AFN National Chief.

Former Tsuut’ina First Nation Chief Lee Crowchild with just 7 votes and Cathy Martin of the Listuguj Mi’gmag Nation in Quebec with 15 votes have been dropped from the ballot

Five candidates are now vying to replace outgoing National Chief Perry Bellegarde . The AFN has never had a woman in the role.

The remaining candidates’ standings after the first round.:

Muskowekwan First Nation Chief Reginald Bellerose, from Saskatchewan 91

Ontario Regional Chief Rose Anne Archibald 90

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler 79

Former Manitoba Regional Chief Kevin T Hart 44

Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse, executive director of the Yellowhead Indigenous Education Foundation, from Alberta. 41

Cathy Martin of the Listuguj Mi’gmag Nation in Quebec. 15

Former Tsuut’ina First Nation chief Lee Crowchild 7

The virtual vote will continue with the next results to determine who will lead the Assembly of First Nations as its next national chief expected at about 7:15 p.m.

