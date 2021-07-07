Daily
Editorial

Dreaming of land resolution

July 7, 2021 50 views

For the second time in 15 years a housing development has come to a stop on the outskirts of the town of Caledonia. The development was being built on unsurrendered lands of the Haudenosaunee at Six Nations of the Grand. And within an area the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs had seen as a buffer area to keep development away from Six Nations. In 2006 the federal and provincial governments gathered to a negotiation table to discuss how to come to terms with the Haudenosaunee ownership to a large swath of southern Ontario and lands worth billions of dollars. The results…both the federal government and provinces walked from the table. Now 15 years later history is again repeating itself. A developer and hundreds of homeowners are left to question what happened. Of course…

