Kahnawà:ke elects first female Grand Chief

Kahnawà:ke- The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke (MCK) will be led by the first female Grand Chief after Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer was elected this weekend. The newly elected Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer says she hopes to work towards bridging the divide in local politics She also wants to focus on economic development and affordable housing in the 8000 member community. She is both the first woman Grand Chief of Kahnawa:ke and the first member of the #LGBTQ2S community to hold the office. She succeeds Grand Chief Joe Norton, who passed last August while in office. Sky-Deer, 41, has served as one of the chiefs on the band council for 12 years After winning Saturday she told the crowd the election “ made history for our community and hopefully it will inspire other…
