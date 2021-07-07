Local News
McKenzie Meadows subdivision cancelled

July 7, 2021 104 views
A housing development on lands just outside Caledonia sparked a protest and Landback movement that took over the site almost a year ago. The developer has now called a halt to it.

By Victoria Gray Writer Foxgate Developments has cancelled the Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, for now. After almost a year of land defenders occupying the site, named 1492 Landback Lane, the company sent letters on June 28th to people who purchased homes on the site declaring them “frustrated.” The letter said that meant construction won’t go ahead and their purchase and sale is terminated. Skylar Williams, spokesperson for 1492 Land Back Lane said the move is a small win for land defenders. “Ya, I mean I think it’s incremental in terms of overall, and in terms of ownership deeds to the land and stuff like that. We need for the federal government to really step up and buy it from the developer, so the injunction is no longer a threat to any…

