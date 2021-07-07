Mohawk Chapel fenced in after fire threats

By Victoria Gray Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Her Majesty’s Royal Chapel of the Mohawks is currently doubling down on security by erecting a fence around the entire church and cemetery after receiving threats of a possible arson. On Wednesday afternoon a two-man crew from PuroClean Paramedics of Property Damage were setting up the metal fence at the church on Mohawk Road. A representative at the church would not answer questions about the fence. However, Turtle Island News has learned church officials moved to protect the historic church after receiving threats of burning the church. Matt Jamieson, CEO of the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation’s (SNGRDC) confirmed added security measures were installed to protect the church. “The temporary fencing at the Mohawk Chapel is being installed as…



