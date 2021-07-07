Run for the children who didn’t come home a healing journey

By Victoria Gray Writer 215 numbered orange rocks were placed in Brantford, one for every kilometer run to pay homage to the 215 children left in unmarked graves in Kamloops, B.C. Felecia White and Dean Hill, a Six Nations couple decided to run one kilometer for each of the children whose remains were discovered at the site of the former Kamloops Residential School on May 28. “I think originally when the 215 came out we both talked and were processing our emotions together and trying to figure out what to do with it,” she said. She said they were already running five km when they got the idea to try to do a 215 km run in one day. “That seemed really extreme, but something that we wanted to try….



