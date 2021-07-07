Slider
Tracey Anthony artwork shown by NLL

July 7, 2021 39 views

By Josh Giles Writer The National Lacrosse League (NLL) celebrated Indigenous Peoples Month by showcasing some amazing Indigenous artists, and their work. One of those artists is Tracey Anthony from Six Nations. Anthony owns Vision Artworks which produces all sorts of custom physical, and media artwork of his designs. During an Interview with the NLL he spoke on about his art and growing up. “Growing up there was only three things I ever wanted to be or do; be a truck driver like my father, be a hockey player (since I was first on skates at 3), or be an artist,” Anthony said. After ultimately deciding not to pursue a hockey career or be a truck driver, he decided to go after his other passion. “I made the decision in…

