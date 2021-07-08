COMMENTARY- Leadership is about accountability, newspapers are about holding them accountable…even as our hearts break

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-There is nothing easy about being a leader especially a political leader.

Whether it’s main stream politics or Indigenous politics and in Indigenous politics it can be even more difficult.

Six Nations has been seeing that in the past week in the controversy surrounding the current Elected Chief Mark Hill.

He has called for Turtle Island News to apologize for a news article focused on the question of whether he breached the Six Nations Election Code.

That in a nutshell is all this is about and nothing more. So let’s look at what it says.

The Code of Conduct For Six Nations Council:

“Improving the quality of public administration and governance can be achieved by encouraging high standards of conduct on the part of all elected officials. In particular, the public is entitled to expect the highest standards of conduct from the members that it elects to local government. In turn, adherence to these standards will protect and maintain the reputation and integrity of the Elected Council of the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory.

The Key Statements of principle that underline the Code of Conduct are as follows:

– Members of Elected Council shall serve and be seen to serve their constituents in a conscientious and diligent manner

-Members of the Elected Council are expected to perform their duties in office and arrange their private affairs in a manner that promotes public confidence and will bear close public scrutiny.

-Members of the Elected Council shall seek to serve the public interest by upholding both the letter and the spirit of the laws and policies established by the decisions and policies of the Elected Council.”

The Six Nations Election Code includes the following:

7. I will promote and maintain at all times the integrity and dignity of the Six Nations Membership, its government, its programs and staff

8. I will conduct myself at all times in a manner which will bring credit to the community, to the Six Nations Elected Council, and to myself.

20. I will abide by the Six Nations of the Grand River Code of Conduct.

Elected Chief Hill himself admits he put, posted, placed or whatever you want to call it, questionable photos of himself on a social media dating app and shared them with a person.The site describes itself as an online social meeting site.

What is social media? Wikipedia says: “Social media is a computer-based technology that facilitates the sharing of ideas, thoughts, and information through the building of virtual networks and communities accessed via a computer, tablet, or smartphone via web-based software or applications.”

There is no question social media in all its forms has taken the world by storm, good or bad.

That international traffic is what Turtle Island News took into consideration in its decision not to post the article to its website or Facebook page only in its paper edition.

This was, and is, a Six Nations community issue for the Six Nations community through its Elected Council Integrity Commission to determine if the Elected Chief has breached the integrity of his office. And there in is the reason the Six Nations Election officer was brought into the issue with a request for copies of the 2019 Six Nations Election Code, Oath of Office and Code of Conduct.

There are reports Hill says he will not resign his office and he did threaten Turtle Island News with legal action if it published. Notice of which was received after publication.

But let us all remember a newspaper’s single most important duty is to shine a light on governmental actions. To be the Fourth Estate, to be the watchdog.

Elected Chief Hill, knew Turtle Island News had the photos for two weeks prior to publication while it awaited a comment from him and confirmation they were his photos, both of which he did provide prior to publication.

None of which answers the question of whether an elected leader, bound by a Code of Conduct, and regulations under the Six Nations Election Code breached that code by posting, putting or placing controversial photos of himself on an easily accessible online platform .

That is a question only the Six Nations Elected Council’s Integrity Commission can answer if it receives a complaint.

A few years ago the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council found themselves in a leadership controversy with a chief whose clan had felt he was not living up to the standards of the title he held.

That issue brought a storm of controversy into the longhouse with threats and bullying on centre stage as both the community and the council worked its way through the heart breaking issue.

It took almost a year to work its way through the HCCC system before the chief was stripped of his title for behaviour that was unbecoming to a Royanni.

The HCCC looked at the issue, discussed it, were saddened by it, but they did what they felt was necessary and they did it in an open council for all to see.

So why would Six Nations not hold the elected leaders to the same high standards?

Politicians voluntarily step into the public eye and by doing so voluntarily sacrifice any claims to privacy.

They are held to a higher standard than the average person simply because they are entrusted with running governments that make decisions that affect each and every one of us. They hold the reins of power and as a result are held to a higher standard to ensure that power is not abused.

Hill had options available to him choosing instead to go on the offensive with a divisive statement.

When the Royanni came face to face with one of their own not living up to the title he held they did not launch an attack or blame others.

They looked to their circle of arms joined like trees standing tall to protect their people within their circle and instead they gently reminded us all, when a tree falls, we are all the weaker for it.

