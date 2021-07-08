Daily
National News

Kahnawake members set up protest camp south of Montreal to stop housing project 

July 8, 2021 3 views

MONTREAL -Members of the Montreal-area First Nations territory of Kahnawake are occupying a disputed parcel of land beside their community in order to stop a proposed housing project.

The encampment, which has the support of the elected Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, was set up on July 1 in a wooded area bordering the municipality of Chateauguay, Que., on Montreal’s south shore.

The Mohawk council says the land is known as “Parcel E,” which it says was part of a land-transfer agreement with the Quebec government following the 2007 expansion of a major highway just south of Kahnawake.

Chateauguay’s city council adopted a zoning change in the area on March 15, clearing the way for the construction of 290 homes on the land.

Representatives from Chateauguay were not immediately available for comment.

Newly elected Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer said today in an interview the federal and provincial governments should negotiate with her community and transfer control of the land to Kahnawake.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 8, 2021.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

COMMENTARY- Leadership is about accountability, newspapers are about holding them accountable…even as our hearts break

July 8, 2021 84

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-There is nothing easy about being a leader…

Read more
Daily

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says feds prioritizing Metis over First Nations in province 

July 8, 2021 30

By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is criticizing the…

Read more

Leave a Reply