The Assembly of First Nations still does not have a national chief after five rounds of voting

Results of 5th round of voting for National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

By Lynda Powless

Editor

OTTAWA- The Assembly of First Nations is headed into a sixth round of voting after neither RoseAnne Archibald or Reginald Bellerose garnered enough votes to take the leadership.

RoseAnne Archibald took 205 votes and 50.5% of the votes cast. Reginald Bellerose took 144 votes and 35.5 % of the vote.

Archibald now has a significant lead heading into the sixth round and is closer to becoming the first woman to lead the national organization before the night is over. Archibald is also the first woman to lead the Chiefs of Ontario.

There were 350 votes cast. To win 60 % or 244 votes are needed . There were 406 registered. Archibald is only 39 votes away from becoming the new National Chief of the AFN. Bellerose is 100 votes away. A 6th round is underway with results expected at 8:15 p.m..

The two had been in a tight race for the past two days with just one point seperating at one round.

After entering the fifth round today both remaining contenders for the top job said they were not prepared to concede.

The election went to a fifth round of voting after neither RoseAnne Archibald of Ontario nor Reginald Bellerose of Saskatchewan received enough support to win.

As chiefs began casting ballots in this second day of voting, Archibald took to social media to ask Bellerose to step aside and let her assume the position.

“Women are calling on me to reach out to Reg Bellerose to concede,” Archibald said in a Facebook post Thursday.

“This is a critical time for Canada,” she wrote. “We need our women to represent us in a traditional matriarchal manner to address the many injustices. With great respect and love, I am asking Reg to concede and make room for the first woman AFN national chief.”

But Bellerose fired back in his own social media post, saying he has no plans to step aside.

“I have been given the mandate by our voters to move into the fifth ballot,” he posted to Twitter.

“Our Saskatchewan women leadership have encouraged our team to move forward. We have led in the previous three ballots and know we have strong support across this country.”

Archibald was in first place after the fourth round of voting earlier Thursday, receiving 206 of the votes cast, or 51 per cent of the total 406 chiefs and proxies registered to vote.

Bellerose of Saskatchewan received 176 votes, which amounts to 43 per cent support.

In order to win, a candidate must receive at least 244 votes to reach the magic 60 per cent threshold.

Seven candidates were initially vying for the job, a national leadership role that acts as the voice of 634 First Nations, where more than 900,000 people are members.

After three rounds of voting Wednesday, candidate Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse from Alberta was automatically dropped from ballot and Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler voluntarily withdrew from the race, leaving a two-way race between Bellerose and Archibald.

In their concession speeches, both Fiddler and Calahoo Stonehouse endorsed Archibald for national chief, saying they believe the AFN should be led by a woman for the first time.

Earlier this week, a number of chiefs tried to pass a resolution asking to put off the vote, saying they were troubled by the inability of chiefs in British Columbia to participate in the assembly due to evacuations caused by ongoing wildfires.

Others also raised concerns about connectivity issues for some remote First Nations as well as other impediments to participation caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution calling for a delayed vote was eventually defeated. But some members say they remain concerned the results could be challenged because, while this resolution did receive the 60 per cent support needed to pass, only about 20 per cent of eligible members of the AFN actually cast ballots Tuesday.

Every chief, or their designated proxy, for each of the 634 First Nations with membership standing in the AFN is entitled to one vote.

