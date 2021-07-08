Wilson Raybould not seeking re election, blasts ‘toxic and ineffective’ Parliament

Daily
MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

OTTAWA- Independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould has announced she will not seek re-election, saying Parliament has become “toxic and ineffective.”

The former Liberal cabinet minister announced her decision in a letter to constituents of her Vancouver riding that was posted to Twitter this morning.

She says she is not leaving to spend more time with family or focus on other challenges, but because of the “disgraceful” emphasis on partisan politics over real action. Wilson-Raybould has been a longtime advocate of Indigneous rights. She has authored one book and a second is due to come out shortly.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Wilson-Raybould as Canada’s first Indigenous justice minister in 2015, but she was booted from the Liberal caucus four years later after she accused the prime minister of pressuring her to secure a deferred prosecution agreement for SNC-Lavalin.

Wilson-Raybould says she was vindicated in August, when the ethics commissioner found that Mr Trudeau “used his position of authority over Ms Wilson‑Raybould to seek to influence, both directly and indirectly, her decision”, which violated ethics rules. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said they are reviewing the SNC Lavalin affair to see if further criminal proceedings are required.

Wilson-Raybould, who does not say in her letter to constituents what she will be doing after leaving politics, was re-elected as an Independent MP in October 2019.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett apologized to Wilson-Raybould last month after appearing to suggest her former caucus colleague was speaking out against a fall election because she was worried about her pension.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2021.

