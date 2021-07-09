Daily
National News

B.C. Indigenous leaders call for unity, end to violence, vandalism in Victoria area 

July 9, 2021 44 views

ESQUIMALT, B.C.- Leaders of nine southern Vancouver Island First Nations want an immediate end to recent violence and vandalism, including the toppling of statues and vandalism of totem poles.

The leaders have signed a document saying such acts are not supported by Indigenous communities.

A Canada Day crowd watched as the statue of Capt. James Cook was pulled from its pedestal near Victoria’s Inner Harbour, the head was torn off and the remains were tossed in the water.

A Malahat Nation totem pole was damaged in apparent retaliation and the document signed by the leaders says such acts fuel hate and prevent healing.

The declaration calls on southern Vancouver Island residents to “walk together, support each other and demonstrate humanity.”

Leaders of the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations are among those signing the treaty, while B.C’s Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Murray Rankin and local Victoria-area politicians attended the ceremony.

Instead of violence and senseless destruction, the document says residents should “lock arms and look out for one another.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2021.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

New National Chief RoseAnne Archibald pledges to make AFN more inclusive, transparent 

July 9, 2021 47

By Teresa Wright THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-In her home community of Taykwa Tagamou Nation in northeastern…

Read more
National News

RoseAnne Archibald to lead AFN as national chief

July 9, 2021 54

By Teresa Wright The Canadian Press RoseAnne Archibald of the Taykwa Tagamou Nation in Ontario has…

Read more

Leave a Reply