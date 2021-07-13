B.C. Penelakut Tribe has announced the discovery of more than 160 unmarked graves near residential school site - The Turtle Island News

The island is off the coast of Chemainus and had been home to the Kuper Island Industrial School, a Catholic institution that was open from 1890 to 1975, where many horrors have already been documented including children who died trying to escape.

“We understand that many of our brothers and sisters from our neighbouring communities attended the Kuper Island Industrial School. We also recognized with a tremendous amount of grief and loss, that too many did not return home,” she said in a statement shared by the Cowichan Tribes.

“It is impossible to get over acts of genocide and human rights violations. Healing is an ongoing process, and sometimes it goes well, and sometimes we lose more people because the burden is too great.”

The Penelakut Tribe will be hosting two healing sessions on the island in the coming weeks, and a March for the Children in Chemainus, she said.

“We are at another point in time where we must face the trauma because of these acts of genocide. Each time we do, it is possible to heal a little more,” Brown wrote.

The Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre website, says a survey conducted at Kuper Island Industrial School in 1896 determined that 107 of 264 former students were dead.

Two sisters drowned while trying to flee the school in the 1950s, and another student died by suicide in 1966.

Decades later, one former employee, Oblate brother Glenn Doughty, was convicted on counts of gross indecency, indecent assault and dozens of sex-related charges connected to his time at the Kuper Island school and another in Williams Lake.

Former residential school students who are in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll free line at 1-800-721-0066. Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.