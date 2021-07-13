Daily
Moose Cree member named director of inclusion and diversity for Junior A hockey league

By Sam Laskaris Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Trevor Iserhoff jumped at the opportunity when Darrin Nicholas offered him a new position. Nicholas, commissioner of the Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL), phoned Iserhoff, a 40-year-old member of Moose Cree First Nation in northern Ontario, to ask him if he’d be interested in becoming the SIJHL’s director of inclusion and diversity. “He told me to think about it and I already wanted to say yes,” Iserhoff said. “I didn’t really want to think about it too much because I knew this role was important. It was a quick yes.” The news became official on Monday. The SIJHL initiative is part of a bigger strategy throughout the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL), which consists of nine Junior A circuits across the country. CJHL…

