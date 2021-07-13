Daily
North American Indigenous Games officials announce dates for 2023 event 

July 13, 2021

By Sam Laskaris  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Fiona Kirkpatrick Parsons is relieved a secret she has known about for some time is now out. It was officially announced on Monday that the next North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) will be staged from July 15 to July 23 in 2023. The majority of events in the multi-sport Games, which are expected to feature about 5,300 youth participants, will be held in Halifax. Millbrook First Nation in Nova Scotia will also play host to some of the competitions. Halifax was originally supposed to host the 2020 NAIG. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers originally postponed the Games until this summer. Then organizers had to nix those plans and put the Games on indefinite hold until they felt they could safely operate…

