Vandals burn and damage memorial to residential school school victims in Brantford/Six Nations

BRANTFORD/SIX NATIONS-Brantford and Six Nations Police are searching for a person who spent four hours burning and vandalizing a memorial to residential school victims at the former Mohawk Institute Residential School on Six Nations lands adjacent to Brantford .

A single suspect was caught on surveillance footage arriving at the now Woodland Cultural Centre at about 10:30p.m. (the site of the former Mohawk Institute Residential School) Friday.

The suspect, over the next four hours, removed items from a memorial set on the steps leading into the former residential school before setting fire to a number of items and throwing other items around the area. The items including moccasins, teddy bears and other items that had been left there to commemorate victims of what is ow being called genocide to Indigenous children who were in the residential school system.

The memeorial was created by Six Nations people and supporters on the steps leading into the front of the former Mohawk Institute Residential School after unmarked graves of 215 children were found by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation near Kamloops . The first nation used ground-penetrating radar in the search for the unmarked graves near the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., in May. The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan then revealed it had detected 751 unmarked graves on the site of the Marieval Indian Residential School. Other communities are also holding their own searches.

The Woodland Cultural Centre, that now manages the Mohawk Institute Residential School grounds, reported the damage to police Saturday. Patrol officers visted the scene and are working with Six Nations Police .

“Both agencies condemn the criminal acts of the suspect, who is believed to have acted alone, and remain committed to holding them accountable for their actions,” said a release issued Monday by Brantford police.

Anyone who has information about the crime can contact Det. Justin Torek of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 (ext. 2812) or Acting Det.-Sgt. Justin Isaacs of the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811.

Anonymous information can be provided to Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477, or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

Support is available for anyone affected by the lingering effects of residential schools or who may be triggered by the latest reports. The Indian Residential School Survivors Society can be contacted toll-free at 1-800-721-0066.