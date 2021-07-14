Chiefs seek justice, accountability through international action against Catholic Church, Canada

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Assembly of First Nations chiefs have passed emergency resolutions calling for international action to be taken against Canada and the Roman Catholic Church for the genocide perpetrated against Indigenous peoples through the residential school system. They also called for an end to church arson being committed by some in retribution for children’s deaths after many hundreds of remains were located in unmarked graves at former residential schools in recent months, with more expected to be uncovered across the country. “It’s disheartening to see in the news churches being burnt and monuments being overturned. That’s not the way,’’ said Chief Marcel Head of Shoal Lake Cree Nation. “I’ve heard chiefs call and voice their concern about this. And also the fact that, to the…



