Daily
National News

Royal Bank of Canada names Indigenous leader Roberta Jamieson to its board 

July 14, 2021 7 views

TORONTO- Royal Bank of Canada has named Indigenous leader Roberta Jamieson to its board of directors, effective Aug. 1.

Jamieson served as chief of the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory from 2001 until 2004 and is a former Ontario ombudsman and former commissioner of the Indian Commission of Ontario.

She was also chief executive of Indspire, a national Indigenous charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Metis people.

Jamieson, the first Indigenous woman to earn a law degree, is a member of the board of Deloitte Canada and co-chair of the Indigenous advisory council of the Canadian National Railway Co.

She previously served on the boards of Hydro One Ltd., Ontario Power Generation and Stewardship Ontario.

Jamieson will join the RBC board’s governance and risk committees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2021.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Vote for Grand Chief of Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs goes to a second ballot

July 14, 2021 13

LONG PLAIN FIRST NATION- A vote for the new leader of the organization representing First Nations…

Read more
Daily

Autopsy: Teenage girl died from dog attack on Navajo Nation 

July 14, 2021 68

By Felicia Fonseca THE ASSOCIATED PRESS FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)- An autopsy has confirmed that a 13-year-old…

Read more

Leave a Reply