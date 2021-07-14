Editorial
There is nothing easy about being a leader especially a political leader. 

There is nothing easy about being a leader especially a political leader. Whether it’s main stream politics or Indigenous politics and in Indigenous politics it can be even more difficult. Six Nations has been seeing that in the past week in the controversy surrounding the current Elected Chief Mark Hill. There have been calls for Turtle Island News to apologize for a news article focused on the question of whether Elected Chief Hill breached the election code. That in a nutshell is all this is about and nothing more Let’s look at what it says. The Code of Conduct  For Six Nations Council: “Improving the quality of public administration and governance can be achieved by encouraging high standards of conduct on the part of all elected officials. In particular, the…

