Local News
ticker

Two members will join the Lifelong Learning Task Force’s core team

July 14, 2021 31 views

By Victoria Gray Writer The Lifelong Learning Task Force’s terms of reference updated to add the new members and the terms of reference were passed unanimously at Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Political Liaison meeting on June 28. Dianne Longboat and Darren Thomas will join the core team along with SNEC elected Chief Mark Hill, SNEC Councillor Audrey Powless-Bomberry, who chairs the task force, Rebecca Jamieson, president of Six Nations Polytechnic, a Six Nations Land and Resource representative, a Federal Schools representative and a Six Nations Language Commission representative to run the task force. Longboat is the senior project manager of guiding directions implementation at the Centre for addiction and mental health (CAMH) and she also advises Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Education Stephen Lecce about education concerning Indigenous…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Autopsy: Teenage girl died from dog attack on Navajo Nation 

July 14, 2021 39

By Felicia Fonseca THE ASSOCIATED PRESS FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)- An autopsy has confirmed that a 13-year-old…

Read more
Brantford Police are investigating after a memorial to residential school children was vandalized and portions of the memorial set on fire at the former Mohawk Institute Residential School now the Woodland Cultural Centre in Brantford.
Local News

Vandalism hits memorial to residential school children

July 14, 2021 62

By Victoria Gray Writer It couldn’t have been more heartbreaking. Shockwaves were sent through Six Nations…

Read more