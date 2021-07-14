Vandalism hits memorial to residential school children

By Victoria Gray Writer It couldn’t have been more heartbreaking. Shockwaves were sent through Six Nations after a memorial to residential school victims at the Woodland Cultural Centre was vandalized Friday night. Despite the damage community members were quick to put the memorial back together. Brantford Police Services said a lone suspect went to the Woodland Cultural Centre, where the former Mohawk Residential Institute sits, on Mohawk Street on Six Nations lands in Brantford, Friday, July 9 around 10:30 p.m. The person removed many of the items left at the memorial honouring the children, victims of the violence and diseases that were rampant in the residential school system. Police said the person was on-site for more than four hours. The vandal cleared a wide path up the stairs, where the…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice