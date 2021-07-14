Local News
Slider

Vandalism hits memorial to residential school children

July 14, 2021 58 views
Brantford Police are investigating after a memorial to residential school children was vandalized and portions of the memorial set on fire at the former Mohawk Institute Residential School now the Woodland Cultural Centre in Brantford.

By Victoria Gray Writer It couldn’t have been more heartbreaking. Shockwaves were sent through Six Nations after a memorial to residential school victims at the Woodland Cultural Centre was vandalized Friday night. Despite the damage community members were quick to put the memorial back together. Brantford Police Services said a lone suspect went to the Woodland Cultural Centre, where the former Mohawk Residential Institute sits, on Mohawk Street on Six Nations lands in Brantford, Friday, July 9 around 10:30 p.m. The person removed many of the items left at the memorial honouring the children, victims of the violence and diseases that were rampant in the residential school system. Police said the person was on-site for more than four hours. The vandal cleared a wide path up the stairs, where the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Autopsy: Teenage girl died from dog attack on Navajo Nation 

July 14, 2021 30

By Felicia Fonseca THE ASSOCIATED PRESS FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)- An autopsy has confirmed that a 13-year-old…

Read more
RoseAnne Archibald, Assembly of First Nations is sworn in as the first female National Chief. (Supplied Photo)
Local News

New National Chief RoseAnne Archibald pledges to make AFN more inclusive, transparent

July 14, 2021 29

OTTAWA — In her home community of Taykwa Tagamou Nation in northeastern Ontario, surrounded by family…

Read more