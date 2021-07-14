National News
Vote for Grand Chief of Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs goes to a second ballot

July 14, 2021 5 views

LONG PLAIN FIRST NATION- A vote for the new leader of the organization representing First Nations in Manitoba is going to a second ballot.

First Nations leaders have spent the past two days hearing from candidates at the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs 33rd annual general assembly.

Sheila North

Incumbent Arlen Dumas and Sheila North, a former grand chief for the organization representing

Arlen Dumas

northern First Nations in the province, are facing off on the second ballot.

David Harper, also a former grand chief of the northern advocacy group, did not receive enough votes to move forward.

Leaders are also voting for a new Assembly of First Nations regional chief after Kevin Hart stepped down earlier this year to run for national chief of that organization.

Cindy Woodhouse and Karen Batson, the former chief of Pine Creek First Nation, are still in the running.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2021.

