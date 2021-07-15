Daily
National News

First Nation to release report on unmarked graves at Kamloops residential school 

July 15, 2021 75 views

KAMLOOPS, B.C.- The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation is set to release a report today outlining the findings of a search of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School property using ground-penetrating radar.

The First Nation in British Columbia’s Interior will host a public presentation on the findings of the report on unmarked children’s graves, including a briefing on the technology used and an explanation of next steps.

Members of the public are invited to witness to the presentation, which will be streamed online and include statements from school survivors.

The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc announced in May that the ground-penetrating radar had identified what are believed to be the remains of 215 children in unmarked graves.

Since then, other First Nations have reported similar devastating discoveries.

The Cowessess First Nation reported 751 potential unmarked grave sites in Saskatchewan last month, while a newsletter circulating online this week from the Penelakut Tribe on Vancouver Island said more than 160 undocumented graves had been found near Chemainus, B.C.

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2021.

