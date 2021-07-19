Six Nations: Woodland Cultural Centre gets $9.4 million to restore former Mohawk Institute Residential School

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Woodlands Cultural Centre’s Save the Evidence Campaign can start phase three of the project thanks to more than $9.4 million from the provincial and federal governments.

Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities said as a minister she has done many funding announcements, but the announcement of more than $7.6 million for the Save the Evidence Campaign to restore the Mohawk Institute Residential Schools the most important announcement she has ever made “and probably the hardest.”

The announcement was made at the former residential school in front of the memorial on its front steps to all of the children lost to the residential school system on Monday, July 19.

“There’s not a lot a politician can say, but the government will be there. We will support you, because we have to. There’s no choice. As a country, we have to educate Canadians,” she said.

Brant-Brantford MPP Will Bouma announced a $1.8 million contribution on behalf of the province and said he is the only MPP who represents eight nations and will continue to work with each toward reconciliation.

“Today is a very important day, not only for the Six Nations of the Grand River, but for all Indigenous Peoples across Ontario and Canada who are reliving the pain of the past. We stand with the Woodland Cultural Centre in their efforts to Save the Evidence. I can say that the Government of Ontario will be on the path of healing, understanding and reconciliation with all Indigenous communities across Ontario,” he said.

Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill said it was appropriate for the federal government to make the gesture because it was their negligence that lead to the deaths of children and their earlier crime of stealing children from their families, but it is a step toward reconciliation.

“Six Nations has a long and rich history. As the largest First Nation in Canada we have a unique ability and duty to tell our stories,” he said. “This will better equip us to education the world on what happened here.”

Janice Montour, director of the Woodlands Cultural Centre said along with the more than $378,000 that has already been raised, through community contributions and contributions from the City of Brantford ($100,000) and SCJohnson Inc. they can begin the work as soon as possible, but still need to raise almost $1 million to complete the work by 2024.

Phase three work includes installing an accessibility ramp to the front entrance, an elevator, HVAC system, masonry work on the exterior of the building, interior restorations like, floorings, baseboards and fireplaces. They also hope to add accessible pathways around the building, replace more than 100 windows and more.

McKenna said these donations and restorations will allow the centre to open as a national historical site to educate Canadians, While Amos Key Jr. said the centre will become Canada’s first museum of consciousness.

“With this funding we are that much closer to realizing our dream of opening up the former Mohawk Institute Residential School as an important interpretive heritage site to educate Canada and to uncover the truth,” Montour said in a press release.

When asked how the community would retain control over the site if it became a national historical site, she said that hasn’t happened yet.

Pam Damoff, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Affairs said the completion of the Save the Evidence Campaign will help give current and future generations a place to learn, heal and share the truth of what happened in residential schools.

The Mohawk Residential School is one of the oldest and longest running residential schools in Canada. It was built in 1831 and ran until June 27, 1970 – 142 years. At the height of it’s enrollment it took in more than 200 students a year from all across Ontario, Quebec and as far away as present day Nunavut.

During its operation it sat on a 350-acre lot that was mostly farm land that the children were forced to tend. Former students call it the Mush Hole because students were forced to eat oatmeal that was often served with rotten milk.

Survivors have recounted brutal beatings, rampant sexual assault and much more.

Hill said 52 deaths were recorded at the school, but they don’t know where those children are buried and are mounting a search to find them. They are launching it as a criminal investigation.

Myeengun, a member of the crowd shouted out that he needed help, he hoped to speak to Hill about searching the Mount Elgin Residential School in Muncey, Ontario, about an hour-and-a-half away.

Hill did not acknowledge Myeengun, but said he will announce more information about the Six Nations search in the coming days.

