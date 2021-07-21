Military headed to Manitoba to help with growing number of wildfires, evacuations

WINNIPEG- The Canadian Armed Forces will be assisting with the growing number of wildfires in Manitoba.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair tweeted late yesterday that up to 120 military members are being sent to the province.

Four First Nations in the eastern part of the province were evacuated to Winnipeg and Brandon this week due to the wildfires and smoke.

The Canadian Red Cross says more than 1,300 residents have had to leave their communities.

A special air-quality alert remains in effect for most of the province.

There are 130 active wildfires, with about two dozen classified as out of control.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2021.

