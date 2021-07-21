Daily
National News

Military headed to Manitoba to help with growing number of wildfires, evacuations

July 21, 2021 1 view

WINNIPEG- The Canadian Armed Forces will be assisting with the growing number of wildfires in Manitoba.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair tweeted late yesterday that up to 120 military members are being sent to the province.

Four First Nations in the eastern part of the province were evacuated to Winnipeg and Brandon this week due to the wildfires and smoke.

The Canadian Red Cross says more than 1,300 residents have had to leave their communities.

A special air-quality alert remains in effect for most of the province.

There are 130 active wildfires, with about two dozen classified as out of control.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2021.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Former Manitoba cabinet minister gets key government appointment, rejects it

July 21, 2021 8

 By Steve Lambert THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister was rejected again by one…

Read more
Daily

Alberta chiefs call for minister to meet them to discuss racism in health care

July 21, 2021 6

 By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter O’Chiese First Nation Chief Douglas Beaverbones won’t let a…

Read more

Leave a Reply