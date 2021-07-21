Local News
Six Nations Cannabis “law” creates retail wholesale monopoly

July 21, 2021 1 view

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations new cannabis control law, that came into effect last month,sets itself up as the sole wholesale distributor to local cannabis shops and deems all cannabis shops at Six Nations not licensed by the Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC )as illegal. It also sets the SNCC up as judge, and jury over anyone in contravention of its “law” as opposed to an independent body. The Six Nations cannabis “control law” and regulations were passed at a closed Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) meeting June 9th. SNEC issued a press release after the closed council meeting announcing they had passed the “law” to incorporate the SNCC and legalized it as having the sole regulatory ability in the cannabis industry. The documents, totaling almost 200 pages, weren’t…

