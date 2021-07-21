Six Nations search of former Mohawk Institute Residential School will be launched as a police investigation

A search for graves will be launched at the former Mohawk Residential School and take the form of a police investigation. (Photo by Victoria Gray)

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Six Nations Police and the Brantford Police Service will launch a criminal investigation into the deaths and whereabouts of children who died or went missing while attending the Mohawk Institute Residential School.

Dawn Hill, a survivor who first attended the school at just five-years-old, asked the police to launch the investigation at a press conference in front of a community memorial for the children on the steps of the school on Mohawk Street in Brantford on July 21.

She said students went missing and they were told those children ran away, but they were never seen again by students or their families.

“Many children died at the institute, but we don’t know where they are buried,” she said.

The school is one of the largest and oldest running residential schools for Indigenous children in Canada running from 1828 to 1970 with 15,000 children having attended over the school’s 193 years of operation.

Dawn Hill said many children are unaccounted for. Survivors have long reported physical, sexual and emotional abuse at the school.

Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill said the Six Nations Elected Council voted to provide $1 million to survivors to aid in the creation of a multidisciplinary police task force which will include the Ontario coroner’s office, Ontario Provincial Police, Brantford Police and Six Nations Police. The funds, Turtle Island News has learned from an anonymous donor, will also create a position for a “survivor secretariat” who will take the lead to bring research together, keep survivors informed, liaison with stakeholders, community and much more.

“Time is of the essence and our survivors say, ‘now is the time,’” Elected Chief Mark Hill said.

He said the reason they were launching the criminal investigation is because Six Nations has seen the way other communities have gone about searches and they don’t want to tamper with possible evidence that could help to hold perpetrators accountable.

Elected Chief Hill also said Six Nations has not received any funds from the provincial or federal government nor has Prime Minister Justin Trudeau given a response to Hill’s June 11th letter to his office.

We have not yet received any funding from the federal or provincial governments to move this important work forward. Even further to that we have not received an official response from the Prime Minister of our letter dated May 31st directly to his office,” Elected Chief Mark Hill said.

He said “Our community was disheartened to know that our Prime Minister was in Hamilton, just 30 minutes away and has not yet visited this site,” he said.

He also remarked Trudeau has not yet met with survivors of the school.

Elected Chief Mark Hill has said throughout the process that the search will be survivor lead.

He said survivors have laid out an investigation that will include nation to nation delegation, respect and a trauma informed approach.

Although Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour was present, he did not speak and although it was unclear whether or not an investigation would be launched, Montour confirmed with a nod, that police were launching a criminal investigation.

Dawn Hill said sometime between 1980 -1983 during renovations to the school the shoulder or hip bone of a child was found and the Ontario Coroner’s Office was involved, but the bones were reburied on the property.

“We don’t know where they were re-buried,” she said.

Elected Chief Hill said the grounds of the school were up to 500 acres, where director of the Woodland Cultural Centre Janis Montour has said the grounds were over 350 acres.

“Every last acre needs to be searched,” Elected Chief Mark Hill said.

Out of respect to survivors media was not allowed to ask questions following the statement.

In the wake of the discovery of 200 graves being found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in B.C. Elected Chief Hill called for a thorough search of the grounds of the former residential school on May 31 at a flag lowering ceremony in Veterans Park in Ohsweken.

He told the crowd that he reached out to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to search the grounds of all residential schools, including the former Mohawk Institute Residential School.

“This has been a renewal of grief for us and especially for our survivors. We also had our children taken away to a residential school in Brantford – the Mohawk Institute also known as the

Mush Hole. We also had many day schools erected at Six Nations of the Grand River, all with the same intent to change us. To make us other then who we are, as part of an aggressive assault on our culture. We stand in sadness for this crime against our families, our culture, and our human rights and our identities as distinct peoples,” he said at the flag lowering.

The federal government made $27 million available to search the grounds of more than 130 residential schools throughout the nation shortly after. The provincial government pledged another $10 million.

While Elected Chief Hill has not heard what portion of the money Six Nations will receive he said it won’t stop them from starting the search now, and if the government is serious about bringing every child home they needed to get in the game and help with the search.

“Every child truly matters in this country,” he said.

Since the first children’s remains were discovered in May there have been more than 1,600 unmarked graves found on former residential school sites, both in Western Canada and in Ontario.

Janis Montour, executive director of Woodlands Cultural Centre, said in early June she didn’t know if that’s enough money, but knows ground penetrating equipment is expensive and many of the more than 130 former residential school properties were very large.

The Mohawk Institute was originally a 350-500 acre property and much of it was farmland, now businesses, factories adorn the area. Other spaces were allowed to grow so wild ground penetrating radar technology (GPR) may be difficult.

Rumours of unmarked graves have circulated the community for many years. Montour said there could have been as many as 30 to 50 deaths at the school, but the records are incomplete, non-existent or extremely difficult to locate.

“There’s a lot of testimonials regarding seeing students one day and not seeing them another. There have been stories of children being born there. There’s a lot of unanswered questions,” Montour said.

There have been two attempts to search the grounds with GPR in the past. About eight to 10 years ago they had to replace a water main, so GPR was employed to ensure fixing the issue wouldn’t disturb anything. Nothing was found.

Ontario’s Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford said in June, 426 Indigenous children deaths were recorded at residential schools in Ontario, and there are at least a dozen known unmarked burial sites across the province.

Survivors of the institute are also working to create a memorial park on the grounds and that too, was searched, but again, nothing was found.

Montour said the building on the site now is the third site of the school building. The Institute itself ran for 193 years and was operated by the Anglican Church and federal government. The first building was a day industrial school, but in 1884 opened as boarding school with a 14 student capacity. In 1859 they undertook another renovation to increase capacity to about 60 students. That building burned down in 1903 and many of the records were destroyed in the fire. The building currently on the site was built in 1904. The school was shut down in June, 1970.

“It’s just unfortunate it took a mass grave to be uncovered for this nation to sort of wake up and recognize what a lot of these survivors have been saying for years about the atrocities that happened at these schools,” Montour said in early June. “We want to know the truth. If there are some graves here we need to deal with that. If they aren’t that’s that. The problem is the not knowing.”

Montour doesn’t know how many survivors are still alive because there were students brought in from Quebec, the North West Territories and all over Ontario.

